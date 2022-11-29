Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,200

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($27.52) to GBX 2,200 ($26.32) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($31.58) to GBX 2,660 ($31.82) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bellway to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 3,289 ($39.35) to GBX 2,167 ($25.92) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bellway has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,745.40 ($32.84).
Bellway Price Performance
Shares of BWY opened at GBX 1,996 ($23.88) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,866.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,097.30. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,572 ($18.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,441 ($41.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 1,018.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.06.
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
