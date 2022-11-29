Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,200

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($27.52) to GBX 2,200 ($26.32) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($31.58) to GBX 2,660 ($31.82) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bellway to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 3,289 ($39.35) to GBX 2,167 ($25.92) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bellway has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,745.40 ($32.84).

Shares of BWY opened at GBX 1,996 ($23.88) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,866.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,097.30. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,572 ($18.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,441 ($41.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 1,018.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 95 ($1.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Bellway’s previous dividend of $45.00. Bellway’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

