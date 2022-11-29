Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Kimball International Price Performance

Shares of KBAL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,820. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball International

About Kimball International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kimball International by 586.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International in the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.