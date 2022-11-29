Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Kimball International Price Performance
Shares of KBAL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,820. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.27 and a beta of 0.94.
About Kimball International
Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

