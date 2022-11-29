Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Raised to $13.50

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Bilibili Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ BILI opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 13.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

