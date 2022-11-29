BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2,106.95 Billion

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $2,106.95 billion and approximately $40.07 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $16,875.70 or 1.00016235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010253 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040537 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005913 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021538 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00246070 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003680 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,851,284 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,489.93385467 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $38,268,991.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars.

