Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Up 3.9% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $14.75 or 0.00089574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $258.37 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00243369 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00058996 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002904 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

