Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $164.83 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.27 or 0.00060592 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $164.83 million and $113,210.95 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,953.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00671988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00250694 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00055960 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001268 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.02551756 USD and is up 3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $30,622.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.