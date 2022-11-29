BitShares (BTS) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.69 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $26.69 million and $3.90 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009520 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00024783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005952 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002086 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00008450 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,763,642 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

