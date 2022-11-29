BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 103.4% from the October 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DSU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.68. 97,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,459. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0705 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 102.9% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,127,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 571,996 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at $4,787,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 429,486 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at $3,412,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at $2,554,000.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

