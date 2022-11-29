Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 1.3% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,545,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 45,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.03. The stock had a trading volume of 46,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,069. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average is $97.11. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.51. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

