Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at about $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 6,085.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,915 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Block by 12.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 796,675 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 141.4% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 209,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,344,000 after buying an additional 122,440 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $224,845.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,010 shares in the company, valued at $8,476,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,967 shares of company stock valued at $23,187,128 in the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Block stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,548,789. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Block to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Block from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.70.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

