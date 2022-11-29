Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Shares Gap Down to $24.47

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.47, but opened at $23.75. Blucora shares last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 1,024 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCOR shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Blucora had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kanayalal Amritlal Kotecha purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $118,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,460.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in Blucora by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,420 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,729,000. Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the first quarter worth $7,350,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the third quarter worth $6,224,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 56.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 265,298 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

