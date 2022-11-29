BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.67.

BXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

BlueLinx Company Profile

BXC opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $597.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.92. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $57.49 and a 1 year high of $100.01.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

