BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Purchased by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,342 shares during the period. BlueLinx accounts for 10.0% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned about 4.77% of BlueLinx worth $30,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlueLinx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

BlueLinx Price Performance

BlueLinx Profile

Shares of NYSE BXC traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.11. The company had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,657. The firm has a market cap of $606.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.92. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.24.

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.