B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 496.75 ($5.94).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BME shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut B&M European Value Retail to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 440 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.59) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 412 ($4.93) to GBX 414 ($4.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 ($4.73) to GBX 415 ($4.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.68) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

BME opened at GBX 413.90 ($4.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1,052.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 341.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 375.56. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 289 ($3.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 651.40 ($7.79).

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

About B&M European Value Retail

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

