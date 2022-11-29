Bobcoin (BOBC) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 29th. Bobcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and $679,870.65 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bobcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001711 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.16 or 0.07029755 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00496377 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.89 or 0.30192019 BTC.

Bobcoin Profile

Bobcoin launched on February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. The official message board for Bobcoin is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco.

Buying and Selling Bobcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.Embedding social impact into the heart of business.Employment creation is Bob's main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto:”

According to CryptoCompare, "A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.Embedding social impact into the heart of business.Employment creation is Bob's main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto:"

