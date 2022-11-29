Bone ShibaSwap Price Reaches $0.73 on Top Exchanges (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Bone ShibaSwap has a market cap of $125.72 million and $3.47 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00004445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.50 or 0.07411662 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.48 or 0.00496032 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,956.15 or 0.30171022 BTC.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Profile

Bone ShibaSwap’s launch date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 229,931,741 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Trading

