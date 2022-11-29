Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $107.46 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

