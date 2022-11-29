Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €65.00 by UBS Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective from UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNR. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($87.63) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($101.03) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($83.51) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($92.78) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €84.00 ($86.60) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday.

Brenntag Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of Brenntag stock traded down €6.60 ($6.80) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €61.82 ($63.73). 1,498,241 shares of the company were exchanged. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($44.39) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($57.99). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.69.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

