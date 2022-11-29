BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.36 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 234,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,709,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 3.6 %

PH opened at $295.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.