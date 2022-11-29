BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.90 Million Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.19% of FirstService worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in FirstService by 35.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,327,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,029,000 after buying an additional 879,160 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in FirstService by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 854,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,652,000 after purchasing an additional 670,727 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in FirstService by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,325,000 after purchasing an additional 238,980 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in FirstService by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 281,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,092,000 after purchasing an additional 132,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in FirstService by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 425,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,385,000 after purchasing an additional 101,192 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.67.

FirstService Stock Performance

FSV opened at $125.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.76 and a 200-day moving average of $125.02. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $112.44 and a 52-week high of $199.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $960.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

