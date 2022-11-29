BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 914,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,222 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter worth $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth $105,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 61.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth $124,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Stock Down 1.9 %

TAC opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $12.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.97.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAC. TD Securities cut their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

