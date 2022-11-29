BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 16,712 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,712 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,704,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $162.61 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

