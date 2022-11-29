BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 20,149 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,054 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 20,149 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 22,738 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,202,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,808 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after buying an additional 57,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,949 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,270,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

