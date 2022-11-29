BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,555 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

