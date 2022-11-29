BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,631 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $168.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.88. The company has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.73.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

