Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,050

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 1,020 ($12.20) to GBX 1,050 ($12.56) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Britvic from GBX 940 ($11.25) to GBX 920 ($11.01) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.11) to GBX 830 ($9.93) in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Stock Performance

Britvic stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.27. 19,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,444. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. Britvic has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $26.51.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.