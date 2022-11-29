Brokerages Set Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Target Price at $29.83

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Asana in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.
In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.
ASAN stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.15. Asana has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $113.40.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
