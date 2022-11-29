Brokerages Set Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Target Price at $29.83

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Asana in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Asana Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 580.0% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 311.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

ASAN stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.15. Asana has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $113.40.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.