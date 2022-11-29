Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.29

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 6029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($1.50). The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 2.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.