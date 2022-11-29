Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives $39.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 0.71. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.