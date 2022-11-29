C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Trading Down 0.6%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.63. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

C-Com Satellite Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$67.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.64.

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.04 million during the quarter.

About C-Com Satellite Systems

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

