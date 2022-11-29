C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $79,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 2.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,868 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $771,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of CSX by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of CSX by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 726,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

