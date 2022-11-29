C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 452 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 91,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Argus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.3 %

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $208.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

