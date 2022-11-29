Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $32.32 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,803 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.23% of Camden Property Trust worth $32,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 492.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $115.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $107.90 and a one year high of $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.83.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.