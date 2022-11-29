Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $58.66 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,512 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.11% of Public Storage worth $58,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,819,000 after buying an additional 275,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,578 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,041,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,461,000 after purchasing an additional 74,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after purchasing an additional 362,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock opened at $288.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.73 and a one year high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.35.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

