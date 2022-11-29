Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,391 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $29,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $224.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

