Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 247,308 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,526 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 247,308 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $41,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 141.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after buying an additional 4,756,845 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after buying an additional 4,324,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,429,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.11.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $93.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $81.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

