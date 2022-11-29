Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Calbee Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Calbee stock opened at 5.52 on Tuesday. Calbee has a 1 year low of 4.27 and a 1 year high of 6.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Calbee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Calbee

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, Jagarico, Jaga Pokkuru, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Thin Potato, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

