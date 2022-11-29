Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Shares of Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 80520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Canagold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$18.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26.

About Canagold Resources

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 mineral claims and 1 grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley.

