Casper (CSPR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.29 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $312.96 million and $6.29 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,321,903,688 coins and its circulating supply is 10,536,714,845 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,320,743,909 with 10,535,635,498 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03052395 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $6,205,568.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

