Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the October 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CLST stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. 2,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,144. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 million and a PE ratio of 425.14. Catalyst Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08.

Get Catalyst Bancorp alerts:

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Bancorp

About Catalyst Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Bancorp during the first quarter worth $142,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Catalyst Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 14.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.