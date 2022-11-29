Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the October 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Catalyst Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of CLST stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. 2,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,144. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 million and a PE ratio of 425.14. Catalyst Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08.
Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Bancorp
About Catalyst Bancorp
Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans.
