Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Receives $1.94 Average PT from Analysts

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.94.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CZOO. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cazoo Group from $1.00 to $0.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $0.49 to $2.33 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cazoo Group by 926.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 138,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Price Performance

Cazoo Group Company Profile

Cazoo Group stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. Cazoo Group has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

(Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.