CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,848 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.17% of CBRE Group worth $40,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $308,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About CBRE Group

A number of research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.