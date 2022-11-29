CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Achieves $75.47 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $75.47 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0937 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,469.75 or 0.99992417 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010450 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00037365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00041099 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006053 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021999 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00242500 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09488063 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $25,089,567.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

