Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.17.

Cellectis Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellectis Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 24,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

