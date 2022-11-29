Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.17.
Cellectis Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87.
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
