Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $44.43 million and $416,803.96 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,631,289 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

