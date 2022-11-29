ChampionX Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,023 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,272% compared to the typical daily volume of 366 call options.

ChampionX Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 30,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,261. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $33.13.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

CHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark started coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChampionX news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $158,242.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,138,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ChampionX news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $158,242.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,138,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,894.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,733,135 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChampionX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 218.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 33.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 10,763.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.