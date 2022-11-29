Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the October 31st total of 998,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Separately, Dawson James lowered Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check-Cap stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Check-Cap worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.20. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
