ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.40.

CCXI opened at $51.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,678,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,624,000 after acquiring an additional 48,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,020,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,024,000 after acquiring an additional 214,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,844,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,290,000 after acquiring an additional 207,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 11.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,259,000 after acquiring an additional 404,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 28.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,372,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,794,000 after acquiring an additional 532,478 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

