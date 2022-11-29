China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 19,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

