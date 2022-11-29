Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Update

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,257,600 shares, a growth of 151.5% from the October 31st total of 897,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 265.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFTLF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. 8,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,905. Chinasoft International has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments. The company offers CloudEasy, a cloud management platform; Huaxia Cloud, a cloud brokerage platform; Tencent Cloud that provides cloud consultation, migration, operation and maintenance management, and application development and integration; enterprise cloud disk; and cloud shop O2O platform.

