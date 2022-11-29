Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Update

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,257,600 shares, a growth of 151.5% from the October 31st total of 897,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 265.6 days.
Chinasoft International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CFTLF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. 8,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,905. Chinasoft International has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.
About Chinasoft International
